Rothesay centre focuses on a smart TV donation

Christmas came early this year for The Lade Centre when Argyll and Bute Trust chairman Dan Edgar presented the a cheque for £800 towards to the purchase of a large screen smart television.

Beverley Scoullar, chairwoman of the Lade Centre Trustees, accepted the money on the centre’s behalf.

She said: “The television will help greatly as we provide more and more activities for everyone coming to terms with long term illness.

“In collaboration with Fyne Homes and others we can add the benefits of nostalgic films to our weekly programme.

“The Lade Centre has a full programme of events as well as our regular professional counselling and relaxation services.

“Anyone is welcome to drop-in for chat and coffee throughout the week. Details of all our activities can be seen on our Facebook page.”