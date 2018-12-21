Rothesay-based charity Calum’s Cabin gets an Amazon-ing Christmas surprise

A charity that supports families with children who have cancer has received a surprise Christmas donation from the team at Amazon’s fulfilment centre in Gourock.

Calum’s Cabin in Rothesay welcomed team members from the local Amazon fulfilment centre to its Nearly New Shop, where they delivered donations collected from employees and sacks laden with gifts for the children who are being supported by the charity this Christmas.

The Amazon team at the Calum's Cabin charity shop. Gillian Maxwell Agnes Finnie, Gina Elliott, Kay Lynch, Margaret Smith, Joyce Rew & Jamie Walker

The Amazon team also stopped by Calum’s Cabin and Calum’s Cabin Cottage on Mountstuart Road, where they helped the charity decorate for the families who will be staying there at Christmas.

The donation of presents and Christmas makeover at the cabin and the cottage follow support for Calum’s Cabin from Amazon in Gourock earlier in 2018. The fulfilment centre had previously donated over £5000 to the charity as part of its community support campaign.

Gavin Morrison, general manager at Amazon in Gourock, said: “Calum’s Cabin is a charity that’s really close to our hearts at Amazon in Gourock and we take every opportunity we can to support them. The team that travelled to the Isle of Bute to drop off the presents and help decorate the cabin and the cottage had a wonderful time and we’re pleased that we’re able to keep supporting this brilliant and important charity.

“On behalf of everyone at Amazon in Gourock, I’d like to wish the staff, volunteers and families at Calum’s Cabin a happy Christmas.”

Calum’s Cabin offers respite for children with cancer or cancer-related illness, providing a place where they can go with their families to spend quality time together.

The cabin was set up in memory of 12-year-old Rothesay boy, Calum Speirs, who lost his battle with cancer a year after being diagnosed with a brain tumour. Calum was a first-year pupil at Rothesay Academy at the time.

Caroline Speirs, Calum’s mum and chairperson of Calum’s Cabin, added: “The visit from the Amazon team was a lovely surprise and we’re happy to team up with them once again.

“Gavin and his team in Gourock have been really supportive of Calum’s Cabin in 2018 and on behalf of everyone associated with our charity, I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone at Amazon for their continued generosity.”

The donation forms part of the ‘Amazon in the Community’ programme whereby the company supports the communities around its operating locations across the UK.