Members and guests of the Rotary Club of Rothesay enjoyed a closely fought indoor bowling tournament at Craigmore Bowling Club last week.

The tournament was won by Roger Connard and Ralph Anderson, pictured here being presented with their prize by the president of the bowling club Frances Kelly.

Runners up were Norman Lamont and Dan Edgar. The Rotary Club thanked Craigmore for hosting the evening.