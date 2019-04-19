Rock to Roof workshops at Mount Stuart Estate

Historic Environment Scotland, in partnership with the Mount Stuart Trust, have extracted a small quantity of slate from the historic quarry at Ardmaleish point.

Society for the Protection of Ancient Buildings (SPAB) Fellow Richard Jordan will be delivering a series of workshops and demonstrations in the grounds of Mount Stuart Estate on splitting slate block into roofing slate from Wednesday 24 April to Thursday 25 April; 10am - 11.15am and 12pm - 1.15pm

Scotland has a long history of slate quarrying. Slate from the Isle of Bute was recorded as early as 1445 when 130,000 slates produced from the quarry at Ardmaleish Point were sent to repair the roof of the King’s Castle at Dumbarton.

By the 1880s, slate production on Bute had all but ceased until the Hilton quarry was temporarily re-opened to provide roofing slate for Wester Kames Castle. It closed soon after in 1920.

Richard Jordan is a fully qualified and experienced roof slater and tiler. His passion and interest for our built heritage developed whilst working with his father and mentor at the start of his career.

Richard went on to ontain a prestigious SPAB William Morris Craft Fellowship in 1999. He was the first roof slater and tiler to do so.

To book, visit Rock to Roof