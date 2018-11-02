Ritchie’s of Rothesay is smoking hot at two day food festival in Fife

Ritchie’s of Rothesay showcased its smoked products at the Bowhouse Food Festival in Fife in October, selling out over the two day event.

Bowhouse brings together retailers, producers and consumers, and encourages customers to connect with the people and stories behind the best local food and produce.

Lyndsay McFarlane, Ritchie’s of Rothesay business manager, said: “As a retailer this event gave us an opportunity to connect with customers and other businesses, creating exciting opportunities for product development and to share our story.

“Ritchie’s of Rothesay has been smoking fish in the same brick built kiln on Bute since 1888. From Kippers, the favourite of Queen Victoria, to classic smoked salmon, trout and cheese as well as exciting new recipes, such as whisky and gin cured salmon. At Ritchie’s we’re defined by our heritage while always looking to the future.

“Ritchie’s will be returning to Bowhouse Food Festival on 10th & 11th November 2018 or you can visit our Rothesay shop and www.ritchiesofrothesay.com. Order by 17th December to receive your order in time for Christmas.”