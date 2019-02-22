Rest and Thankful to close again for essential roadworks

BEAR Scotland, acting on behalf of Transport Scotland, are planning to carry out essential carriageway maintenance works on the A83 Trunk Road, through Rest and Be Thankful.

The resurfacing works are provisionally programmed for construction from Sunday, March 10 for four nights, between the hours of 8pm to 5am.

To ensure the safety of the workforce and members of the travelling public the carriageway will be subject to a road closure for the duration of the works.

Road users are advised to use the approved diversion route during the working hours.

The busy road was closed for nine days in October after heavy rain and strong winds caused a series of landslips.