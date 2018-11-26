The leader and depute leader of Argyll and Bute Council have warmly welcomed the Scottish Government’s pledge for a permanent solution to the troubles on the A83 Rest and Be Thankful road.

The council had previously unanimously agreed to call upon the Scottish Government to find a permanent solution for the stretch of road, which was closed for nine days in October.

Councillor Aileen Morton, leader of the authority, said: “Argyll and Bute is a stunningly beautiful place that attracts tourists from all over the world and the council is working hard to bring in new investment, businesses and residents to the area.

“This is a vital trunk road that provides access to most of Argyll and that’s why it’s so important that Transport Scotland and the Scottish Government identify and fund the right solution. While the mitigation measures at the Rest and Be Thankful are having an effect, and we are grateful to the BEAR Scotland team who are working in all weathers in very difficult conditions, the events in early October made it clear that a permanent solution also requires to be progressed.”

Depute leader Cllr Gary Mulvaney added: “The public reaction to these repeated closures is clearly saying that enough is enough.

“This has been an issue for far too long and now is the time to take definitive action.”