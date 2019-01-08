Registration week for new primary school children

Children who turn five between March 1 2019 and February 28 2020 should be registered for primary school next week.

Parents should take their children to their local primary school to register during January 14-18, between 10am and 3pm. If your child is not already receiving pre-school education in Argyll and Bute, you will need to bring their birth certificate with you when you register. Further information, including how to make a placing request and how to request early entry to primary school, can be found at www.argyll-bute.gov.uk/primary-school-registration-2019. Alternatively, you can call the education team on 01369 704 000 or write to Community Services, Argyll House, Alexandra Parade, Dunoon PA23 8AJ.