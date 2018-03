Children in Argyll and Bute born between March 1, 2015 and February 29, 2016 should be registered for their free early learning and childcare place between March 5 and 9 .

Parents are invited to go along to their chosen nursery during that week to pick up an information pack and complete the application.

You should take your child’s birth certificate with you when you register.

For more information, call 01369 708503.