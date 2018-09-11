Region on the education map

Argyll and Bute was represented by the council’s chief education officer at an international conference recently held in America.

Anne Paterson, who funded the trip to Montana herself, made the 8,000 mile round journey to attend the International Symposium for Innovation in Rural Education (ISFIRE), which this year focussed on Communities and Partnerships: Strengthening Rural Education.

Anne revealed more about her trip. She said: “I am extremely passionate about education and getting the best possible outcome for our children and young people, and I felt extremely honoured to be invited to this high profile conference.

“It was a great opportunity for the rural education community to really come together and share ideas, discuss common challenges and to celebrate the importance of rural schools.

“The event took place over three days and focussed on six mains themes: fostering community in rural education; cultivating rural partnerships; growing the rural teaching profession; exploring innovative practices in rural pedagogy; fostering rural student success; and building capacity for rural leadership.

“It was a very worthwhile trip and it enabled me to explore different ways of working, to help raise the profile of the teaching profession, and to promote Argyll and Bute as a great place to live, work and learn.

“People were all extremely welcoming and hospitable, and I have built up a good network of contacts as a result.

“I was delighted to see that rural education plays an important part in the delivery of quality education throughout the world.”