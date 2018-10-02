Recycling on the increase across region

Last year saw another increase in the percentage of household waste that was recycled in Argyll and Bute.

Statistics released by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) show that recycling rates in Argyll and Bute increased from 33.9 per cent in 2016 to 38.7 per cent in 2017. Although landfill waste continued to exceed recycled waste.

Local MP Brendan O’Hara (SNP) said: “It is great to learn that Argyll and Bute is making progress with recycling, however there is still work to be done in our communities to ensure that our recycled waste exceeds waste sent to landfill.

“We all have a stake in protecting and preserving our planet and all too often, we can see the blight of plastic bottles and containers all around us.

“Scotland is leading from the front as we have set some ambitious and challenging targets for recycling, above and beyond the standard EU target.

“I would urge everyone in the community to continue to be mindful about recycling as we work to end the throwaway culture.”

Nationally, the statistics reveal that 45.6 per cent of household rubbish in 2017 was recycled, up 0.6 per cent from 2016.

A total of 2.46 million tonnes of household waste was generated last year – a drop of 38,153 tonnes, or 1.5 per cent, from 2016.

