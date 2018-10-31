Recognition for McNificent Bute man

Ardbeg man Alan Rew has been recognised as one of the country’s seven most magnificent men in a nationwide contest run by a beer company.

McEwan’s has ben running a campaign to find the McEwan’s McNificent Seven – seven men who have done something ‘McNificent’, be it battle illness, give of their time for charity or for their community or be a rock for loved ones during hard times.

Alan was nominated by his pal Bill Louden, who felt he deserved the recognition for never moaning or giving up during a horrible five-year period in which, while being treated for diabetes, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Alan (67) said: “I had my prostate removed in late 2015 and was just getting over it when in January 2016 I slipped on ice and broke my ankle.

“After I got my stookie off in April I started radiography.

“It was a rough time but I got through it, and just weeks ago I reversed the diabetes.”

Alan believes his weekly Nine Waves Tai Chi class at the Moat Centre helped him cope after the treatment.

Bill has been a constant in Alan’s life. They first met 60 years ago and grew up together in Uddingston. They still see each other once a month despite Bill now living on Bute.

Alan said: “I was actually on holiday at the time and Billy contacted me much to my surprise. He had never told me he had nominated me!

“It was very touching and very thoughtful of him though. I have to say in all honesty, an awful lot of people have a worse time than me. But it was nice that Billy thought I had bared up well.”

Alan wins a case of beer for a year, a two-night stay in Edinburgh and a signed copy of Irvine Welsh’s latest novel, Dead Men’s Trousers. Irvine Welsh was the first in the McNificent Seven line-up, with Bute resident Alan fourth.