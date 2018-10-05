Pupils urged to get in the frame for contest

School pupils in Argyll and Bute with an eye for a good picture are being invited to enter the council’s October holidays photo competition.

Prizes will be awarded to the best three pictures taken by school children over the October school holidays, with policy lead for education, Councillor Yvonne McNeilly, judging the entries.

As part of the council’s drive to attract more people to live, work and invest in Argyll and Bute, the theme of the competition is #abplace2b – with pupils encouraged to take photos of scenery, wildlife or whatever else they think shows our area at its best.

Councillor McNeilly said: “Young people often have a unique take on the world around them and I’m sure we will get some excellent entries for this competition. The most important thing though, is to have fun and to get out and about and enjoy Argyll and Bute during the school break.”

Entries must be taken by school pupils in Argyll and Bute, while in Argyll and Bute over the October school break. Entries must be emailed to workingtogether@argyll-bute.gov.uk by October 26, with the subject line ‘October Photo Competition’.

Entrants are also encouraged to share their pictures on social media using #abplace2b, perhaps via their parents’ accounts if they are too young to have their own accounts. The council may then share the images on its own social media and online platforms. Pupils should ask their parents or teachers to email in their entries if they don’t have an email address of their own. Emails should include the pupil’s name and the name of their

The winner will receive a framed presentation of the winning picture and £50. The two runners up will receive £30 and £20.

Councillor McNeilly added: “Pictures of Argyll and Bute help to showcase the area to people in Scotland and the UK, and even further afield. For example, the council’s Instagram page is very popular, with people far and wide sharing their pictures taken here in Argyll and Bute using the hashtag #abplace2b. It’s wonderful to see new pictures every day, and we would love to see pictures taken by our pupils also getting recognition.”