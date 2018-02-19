Pupils speak up on social media

A team of young speakers from Rothesay Academy recently competed in the district final of the Rotary Youth Speaks competition.

The event took place at Pollokshaws Burgh Hall in front of 100 people, with Rothesay Academy – one of seven teams competing – represented by James Crichton-Shields (13) as chairperson, Molly Mae-Aiken (13) as speaker and Kieran Reynolds (13), who gave the vote of thanks. The team started their preparations in November.

Competing at intermediate level, their chosen subject of ‘The impact of social media and the fashion industry on the mental health of young people’, was awarded a ‘highly commended’ status by the judges.

Gordon Garman of Rotary Club of Rothesay, said: “Unfortunately they didn’t win, but they did us proud. They were highly commended so you can’t say better than that.

“I thought their subject matter was very interesting and very topical. It’s a very serious subject. A tough one to talk about, particularly in front of 100 people!

“They had a bit of input from the teacher but basically this was their own work.

“This was their first time in the competition so I think they did extremely well.”