Project all set to grow for the local community

Fyne Futures and the Incredible Edible Bute group expect to open their accessible raised beds in the Chapel Hill car park in the coming weeks.

The development on the site of the old West Church has been created through co-operation between Bute Produce, volunteers and local community agencies.

Fyne Futures and the 'Incredible Edible Bute' group hard at work on the accessible raised beds in the Chapel Hill car park.

Sandy Ogilivie from Fyne Futures, revealed that the beds were causing quite a buzz ahead of their official opening next week. He said: “Already there has been interest from local schools and nurseries seeking to find out more about how this community action will succeed and how they can make this happen.

“Some have taken part in activities run by the Incredible Edible Bute group or through Bute Produce, who have a variety of free learning courses on offer this year in conjunction with this project.

“The opening date for the Chapel Hill site is June 24, where there will be a chance to take part, learn and get involved with Incredible Edible Bute. There will be a demonstration of raw food cuisine and an opportunity to learn how your environment is impacted by where you source your food.

“To find out more about the free courses Bute Produce are delivering this year or to learn about Incredible Edible Bute, you can follow either group on Facebook or call 01700 503181.”

This raised beds project has taken shape as part of the Bute Carbon Free Food Project, which received £65,000 from the Climate Challenge Fund to promote growing food in public spaces and improving access to free food for anyone to pick. It also seeks to raise awareness of the importance of sourcing food locally and reducing food waste.

A variety of events will be held throughout the year to promote the project. While there will also be a selection of farm visits in early August to help raise awareness of where our food comes from.