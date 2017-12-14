Professor back at school

The Baird of Bute Society Trust and the University of Edinburgh have introduced a new programme aimed at inspiring Rothesay pupils to consider a career in science.
Professor Eleanor Campbell, Chair of Chemistry at Edinburgh University, Baird of Bute Society Trustee and former pupil of Rothesay Academy, has developed a two-day programme entitled Inspiring Science.
It was held for the first time last Friday with Professor Campbell leading a team of eight scientists from the university to her former school to provide S1 pupils with a series of science lab workshops as part of the programme. This gave the pupils a window into science and a unique opportunity to ask their mentors some difficult questions.
On January 13 the Edinburgh University science team will return for an all day mini Science Fair at the school.