Professor back at school

The Baird of Bute Society Trust and the University of Edinburgh have introduced a new programme aimed at inspiring Rothesay pupils to consider a career in science.

Professor Eleanor Campbell, Chair of Chemistry at Edinburgh University, Baird of Bute Society Trustee and former pupil of Rothesay Academy, has developed a two-day programme entitled Inspiring Science.

Professor Eleanor Campbell catches up with the Buteman while back at her old school.

It was held for the first time last Friday with Professor Campbell leading a team of eight scientists from the university to her former school to provide S1 pupils with a series of science lab workshops as part of the programme. This gave the pupils a window into science and a unique opportunity to ask their mentors some difficult questions.

On January 13 the Edinburgh University science team will return for an all day mini Science Fair at the school.