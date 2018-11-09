Power cable is to be replaced

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) has submitted an application to Marine Scotland to replace the subsea power cable between Bute and Cumbrae.

The existing cable is approaching the end of its scheduled working life, and SSEN’s proposal will see its replacement installed in the water between Kerrylamont Bay in Bute and Bell Bay in Cumbrae.

Fishermen, marine users, residents and businesses on the islands now have the chance to view the plans and provide comment on the proposal during a 28 day consultation period, which started last Friday.

The application will be available to view at Rothesay Library during library opening hours and is also available at http://news.ssen.co.uk/submarinecables/.

Kirstine Wood, SSEN’s lead engagement and submarine policy manager ,spoke of the project’s importance. She said: “This project is an essential part of our commitment to keep the lights on for our customers in the island communities. The proposed route and installation methods have been carefully designed to balance stakeholder feedback and environmental constraints whilst meeting electricity licence obligations.

“We would like to thank all local stakeholders for the constructive input to our plans to date and we look forward to continuing to work closely with the local communities moving forward, including our commitment to provide early notice and a fisheries liaison management plan in advance of any works taking place.”