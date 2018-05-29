Pothole payout figures revealed

Figures have revealed that Argyll and Bute Council have had to pay out £33,296 in pothole damage compensation since 2007.

In a Freedom of Information request about the amount paid out for each of the 32 local authorities for the past 10 years, it was found that nationwide over £4.5 million has been paid out due to the poor state of Scotland’s roads.

Comparatively, Argyll and Bute fared well, coming in well below other rural local authorities such as Scottish Borders Council who spent over £100,000 on compensation pay outs, and Dumfries and Galloway who shelled out £250,000 on pay outs.

Additionally, Argyll and Bute Council has announced that it will invest an additional £8.3m in the road network over the next two years, bringing total investment to almost £15m.

Highlands and Islands MSP Donald Cameron (Con) said: “I welcome the fact that Argyll and Bute Council is investing more in its roads to reduce the likelihood of a claim being made by a motorist.

“It is for this reason that the Scottish Conservatives have pledged to set up a £100m pothole fund, should we win the next election.”