Port Bannatyne anger

Volunteers have been left furious after a collection container at the Midget Submarines Memorial Garden in Port Bannatyne was knocked over.

It is not known how the steel structure, originally part of a midget submarine, came to be found by the road on Sunday, January 14. Police have said there was no evidence of criminal activity.

Midget Submarine memorial garden in Port Bannatyne. pictured before the container was knocked over. Photo by Zak Harrison

Iris Gillis is one of the Port Bannatyne Improvement Group volunteers at the memorial garden to the submariners, who worked out of Port Bannatyne during the war. The garden was set-up in their memory in 2005.

She said: “For somebody to knock it over and not do something about it is crazy. It’s so selfish.

“I’m involved with the village enhancement group. We do our best to keep the place tidy and inviting.

“I’ve not been down to the garden yet but from the photos I’ve seen it looks as though the hedge is also damaged.

“We got a phone call to say somebody had knocked this collection container over.

“I think a car has hit it. It’s a turning point there, so it could have been hit by a vehicle turning around.

“For somebody to knock it over and not do anything about trying to reinstate it is just awful.”

Iris just wants whoever knocked it over to put it back in its original place. As she and her fellow volunteers simply can’t take on that task. She said: “There is a lot of work that goes into the garden so I’ve just been left so incensed that somebody would do this and not try to put it back up.

“It really needs to be put back up again. It just seems ridiculous to be left there.

“I just want whoever did it to put it back as it should be.

“It’s all women volunteers that look after the memorial garden and there is no way we could put it back. It would be far too heavy for us.

“It’s a big heavy lump of metal. It would take machinery to lift it.”

An Argyll and Bute Council spokesman said: “We have been made aware of the damage in the area, which is maintained by the Port Bannatyne Improvement Group.

“We have not been approached for assistance.”