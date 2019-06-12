Trump deal warning from SNP

The SNP has warned Scotland’s NHS is under threat from a Tory-Trump trade deal – that could leave the Scottish Government without a veto over a post-Brexit deal that “sells Scotland out”.

This stark warning follows the revelations from US President Donald Trump, who last week promised a “phenomenal trade deal” with the UK after Brexit. But asked at a press conference with outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May if it would need to include access to NHS contracts for US companies, he said “everything will be on the table”.

At Prime Ministers Questions, SNP Deputy Westminster Leader Kirsty Blackman MP said Donald Trump and the Tories could not be trusted on the NHS, and criticised the UK government for “plotting to take powers away from the Scottish Parliament” that would allow it to safeguard Scotland’s NHS.

Commenting after Prime Ministers Questions, local MP Brendan O’Hara said: “The threats to Scotland’s NHS are growing under the prospect of a hard-right Tory-Trump Brexit trade deal.

“Those threats could undermine the integrity and independence of our Scottish NHS.

“The UK Tories will block any potential veto by the Scottish Government over such a damaging deal.

“The SNP government will fight to the end to defend Scotland’s public services from this unprecedented Tory Brexit danger. Our NHS must remain in public hands - it is not, and should never be, up for sale.

“Scotland has been completely ignored throughout the Brexit process, and Tory plans to grab powers from the Scottish Parliament will leave us even more exposed.

“It is clearer than ever that the only way to properly protect Scotland’s interests, and keep our NHS in public hands, is with the full powers of independence.”