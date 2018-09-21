Self-build homes fund is welcomed

Argyll and Bute Council’s Policy Lead for Housing has welcomed the news that people in Scotland who want to build their own homes will now be able to apply to a £4million self-build loan fund.

The scheme is funded by the Scottish Government and was established following a successful pilot project by the Highland Small Communities Housing Trust.

Councillor Robin Currie said: “The launch of this fund is fantastic news for people living in Argyll and Bute.

“We know there’s a shortage of affordable housing across the UK, and the Council’s Strategic Housing Investment Plan (SHIP) has already started to address this, but there are lots of people who would like to build their own home but have found it difficult to get a self-build mortgage.

“This new loan fund helps to make that dream a reality and gives them the opportunity to access the finance required to create a home that meets their needs and lifestyle. This is a positive step and I hope that people make the most of it.”

Further information about the self-build loan fund can be found at www.hscht.co.uk/scotland-self-build-loan-fund.html while details of the council’s proposed SPZ is available by emailing spz@argyll-bute.gov.uk .