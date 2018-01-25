Predicted NHS Highland £32m budget cut labelled ‘ridiculous’

Scottish Government Analysis claiming Tory tax proposals could mean cuts of £32.3 million to NHS Highland, has been branded “ridiculous”.

Local SNP MSP Michael Russell said: “The Tory tax plans would blow a £500m hole in our budget. That would risk valuable public services in Argyll and Bute, including the NHS.”

A Tory spokesman said: “It shows how rattled the SNP have become about their failures on the NHS that they have had to resort to these ridiculous claims. We would support NHS front line services by cutting waste, scrapping SNP vanity projects, and raising more tax revenue by growing the under-performing Scottish economy.”