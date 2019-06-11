Most Conservative councillors keep quiet about new leader

Most of Argyll and Bute’s Conservative councillors are keeping their cards close to their chests over who should become their party’s new leader.

The Local Democracy Reporting service emailed all nine councillors who were elected as Conservatives at the last local government election in Argyll and Bute in 2017 asking who they were backing in the fight to replace Theresa May. Only two expressed a preference, while a third said he had “no view” – and the remaining six had not replied by June 7.

Yvonne McNeilly, who switched from the Labour Party to the Tories in 2014 and who represents Cowal, is backing Rory Stewart, while Alastair Redman (Kintyre and the Islands) said he supported Boris Johnson.

Mrs May formally stood down as leader of the party on Friday, June 7. It is anticipated that a new leader, and thereby Prime Minister, will be in place by the end of July.