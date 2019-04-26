‘Get a grip on PIP’, MP urges

MP for Argyll and Bute, Brendan O’Hara, is supporting Epilepsy Scotland campaign in asking the Westminster and Scottish Governments to ‘Get a grip on PIP’.

Figures, uncovered by the charity from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), show that 54 per cent of people with epilepsy, who previously received DLA, were then denied PIP. This is the highest rejection rate out of all health conditions and double the national average.

In Argyll and Bute, it is estimated that there are around 900 people living with epilepsy. #

Mr O’Hara, who is also the SNP party spokesman for Inclusive Society, said: “There is a very real risk that those with hidden conditions slip through the net, now more than ever under the current DWP system.

“This system needs to be reformed to accurately reflect the daily challenges those with a hidden condition have to battle, without putting a further obstacle in their way.”

For more details or to get involved in the campaign visit Epilepsy Scotland’s Facebook or Twitter.