Council’s planning service retains high standard

Argyll and Bute Council’s planning service continues to provide a high quality service to businesses and residents.

The council submitted its 2017-2018 Planning Performance Framework (PPF) to Scottish Ministers and maintained the previous year’s high standard by scoring 11 green ratings across 15 areas of the service measured.

Some of the good practice picked up by the review includes:

A customer-focused approach, designed to support customers through the planning process, such as the pre-application advice service and a range of guidance documents;

Clear and reasonable requests for more information which flag up issues before applications are submitted;

Hard work to engage with elected members, stakeholders, developers and key agencies. Innovative additions to the website include an interactive story map, to guide people through complex documents, and an on-line submissions form; and

A clear strategy for Local Development Plan 2 which involved input from key stakeholders, developers and elected members.

Councillor David Kinniburgh, policy lead for Planning and Regulatory Services, said: “We have to be clear – Argyll and Bute future success is based on growing our economy and our population. This review has confirmed that the planning service has taken an ‘open for business’ approach and it is having a positive effect.”