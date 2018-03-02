Budget hailed by local MSP

Argyll and Bute MSP Michael Russell believes the Scottish Government’s budget passed last week will give Scots the best deal in the UK.

The budget reforms to Scotland’s income tax system will see differences between rates paid in Scotland and the rest of the UK. Scots earning up to £33,000 will pay less tax under the plans. But above this level, workers face a rise. While those earning £26,000 or more face a higher tax burden than elsewhere in the UK.

Mr Russell (SNP) said: “This is a budget for a stronger economy and a fairer society – with increased funding for the NHS and protection for low and middle income earners.

“The Scottish Government is delivering lower income tax for 70 per cent of Scots, with every worker earning less than £33,000 paying less in tax next year – while protecting public services across Argyll and Bute that we all hold dear.

“This budget brings an additional £400 million to NHS Scotland, delivers a pay rise for public sector workers, £756m for affordable homes, additional funding for the arts and culture sector, a £4 billion investment in infrastructure, including in superfast broadband, as well as significant investments in research, education and childcare.

“In the face of massive Westminster cuts, ongoing Tory austerity and a damaging hard Brexit –this budget provides investment to seize the opportunities of tomorrow.”