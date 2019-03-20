Argyll & Bute MP takes aim at Scottish Labour

Scottish Labour has been criticised for voting against regulations which would increase the Carer’s Allowance by 2.4 per cent in 2019/20.

Labour MSPs were the only party to vote against regulations which see the Carer’s Allowance rise by 2.4 per cent from £64.60 to £66.15 per week.

Commenting, local MP Brendan O’Hara said: “It is shameful that Labour voted against a welcome increase in funding for carers, which would directly impact the lives of many in Scotland.

“The Scottish Government has already up-rated the supplement, and this change means that for the first time carers in Scotland will now get a higher level of support than Jobseeker’s Allowance. That is an extra £452.40 a year for carers compared to their counterparts outwith Scotland.”

Pre-empting a planned backbench business debate at Westminster on Tuesday (March 19), Mr O’Hara called for an independent evaluation of the impact of Brexit on health and social care. He added: “My private members bill, calling for an independent evaluation of the impact of Brexit on the Health and Social Care sectors has cross-party support with all but the Tories recognising the risks facing our most vulnerable.

“Over 100 private sector organisations have added their support including Royal College of Nursing and Unison

“Unlike Labour, the SNP recognise the vital contribution that carers make to society, and will continue to recognise the work they do in our communities in what can often be difficult circumstances.

“I cannot believe that the Labour party actually voted against carers last week when they are facing a vastly increased burden of responsibility if the UK leaves the EU.

“Instead of these petty stunts, Labour should start working with the SNP to build a social security system with dignity and fairness at its heart.”

Despite repeated requests, the Scottish Labour Party did not take up the opportunity to provide a statement in response to Mr O’Hara’s comments.