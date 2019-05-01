Argyll & Bute Liberal Democrats select their candidate

Argyll & Bute Liberal Democrats have selected Alan Reid to be their candidate for the constituency in the next, still to be set, General Election.

Alan Reid served as the MP for Argyll & Bute from 2001 until 2015 and is currently a Councillor for the Cowal ward.

Speaking after his selection, Alan said: The Scottish Liberal Democrats are the only party committed to keeping Scotland in both the UK and in Europe.

“The key issue of my campaign will be to gather support for a People’s Vote to give everyone the chance to have their say on Brexit.

“The local surveys we have been carrying out in Argyll & Bute show overwhelming support for a People’s Vote.”

Alan Reid was congratulated by Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie who said: “Alan was an outstanding MP for Argyll & Bute for 14 years and I am delighted that he has been selected to stand again.

“When I am in Argyll & Bute I always hear on the doorstep that he was a highly rated local MP.”

Convener of Argyll & Bute Liberal Democrats, Cathy McInnes said: “Argyll & Bute needs Alan Reid back.

“We want an MP with a proven track record of delivering for the constituency, not an SNP MP who will spend another five years arguing for Independence.”

Liberal Democrat election agent, former councillor Andrew Nisbet said, “During his 14 years as our local MP Alan achieved a lot for Argyll & Bute, such as 5p a litre off fuel duty on the islands and the investment of millions of pounds to start the rollout of superfast broadband.

“He also gave great support to the Faslane Naval Base, by far the biggest employer in Argyll & Bute.”