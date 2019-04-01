Argyll and Bute Housing Fund criteria extended

Community groups wanting to build affordable homes in Argyll and Bute will now be able to benefit from the council’s Strategic Housing Fund.

At a recent meeting of Argyll and Bute Council, members agreed to extend the funding criteria to include community groups, as well as registered social landlords, providing they secure a Rural Housing Fund and/or Islands Housing Fund grant from the Scottish Government.

Those who qualify will then be awarded £12,000 per affordable house delivered, for new build properties which meet the criteria.

The council’s policy lead for housing, Councillor Robin Currie, said of the housing fund extension: “We have projected delivery of more than 790 affordable homes between now and 2021.

“This is on top of the 336 affordable homes that have already been delivered in the current Argyll and Bute Local Housing Strategy for 2016 to 2021.

“This makes a potential total of over 1,100 affordable homes – far exceeding the target of 550 that we set back in 2016.

“The extension of this fund is a great opportunity for community groups across Argyll and Bute to help meet the needs of their local area and build affordable housing in remote and rural communities.”