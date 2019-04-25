Are you registered to vote?

On Thursday, May 23, voters across Argyll and Bute will join others across the country to decide who will be elected to the European Parliament.

Six Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) will be elected to represent the Scotland region.

To take part in this election, you must be registered to vote. If you’re not sure whether you are registered, you can check with the Electoral Registration Office on 0800 980 0470. They can send you out a registration form if you need one. You can also register online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote – it’s quick and easy to do.

The deadline for registering to vote in the European Parliamentary Election is Tuesday, May 7. You can also vote by post or by proxy (where you appoint someone to cast your vote on your behalf).

The deadline for postal vote applications is Wednesday, May8 and if you want to apply for a proxy vote you need to do so by Wednesday, May 15.

You can find out more about this at www.yourvotematters.co.uk or www.argyll-bute.gov.uk/elections where you can also find a list of polling stations.

Anyone who is interested in standing for election or who has any other queries about the election process can contact Argyll and Bute Council’s Elections Team in the first instance on 01546 603264 or elections@argyll-bute.gov.uk.