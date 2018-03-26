An increase in recycling

Recycling across Argyll and Bute is on the rise since the local council introduced its three-weekly collections, elected members have been told.

At the council’s Environment, Development and Infrastructure Committee, councillors heard how 18,556 tonnes of biodegradable waste went to landfill last year, compared with 20,949 tonnes in 2016 – a drop of 2.5 per cent.

They were also told that the amount of waste going to landfill fell by three per cent in 2017, compared with the previous year and that 49.4 per cent of waste in Argyll and Bute is now recycled, composted and recovered, compared with 46.5 per cent in 2016.

Councillor Roddy McCuish, the council’s Policy Lead for Roads and Amenity Services, said these figures are “extremely encouraging” and he thanked local communities for doing their bit for the environment.

He continued: “However, it’s important that we don’t become complacent. We need to continue our efforts to ensure our recycling rates continue to rise, and our landfill figures continue to decrease. We must work together to do everything we can to recycle and reduce landfill. In January 2021 a ban will be introduced by the Scottish Government on biodegradable waste to landfill. It is therefore vital that we are doing everything we can to increase our recycling even more by then.”