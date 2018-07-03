Police confirm body is that of Alesha MacPhail

Police have confirmed that the body found yesterday morning in woodland near Rothesay is that of Alesha MacPhail.

Formal identification has now taken place and police are continuing enquiries into the death of the six-year-old who was reported missing around 6.25am on Monday.

A significant amount of information has already been gathered by officers working on the investigation and a large number of people have come forward with information.

Police continue to appeal for those who were involved in the searches for Alesha to come forward as it’s vital they know who was involved in the searches and where these were carried out.

Officers continue to appeal for anyone who has yet to speak to them to get in touch. A number of additional officers have travelled to the island today to provide support to the investigation team and to continue to provide reassurance to those in the community.

A post mortem will be carried out today.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Superintendent Stuart Houston said: “Whilst we have had a very encouraging response from our appeal yesterday, I would continue to appeal to those who took part in the search for Alesha when she was reported missing. Those individuals may have critical information which could assist with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to call officers from the Major Investigations Team via 101, quoting incident number 0695 of Monday 2 July 2018.