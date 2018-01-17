Planting begins at Battery Place on Sunday

This Sunday will see an exciting new development on the banks of Rothesay Bay.

The Battery Place beds that once held roses but have long since fallen into disuse will see new life once more.

The council have given the beds over as a community space and prepared them for planting, to be used as part of the ‘Future Growth’ project that is being run by Fyne Futures and Bute Produce.

The project has been offering training to anyone who wants to take part that might want to build their skills and learn as part of a community. It shows people how to understand stages of plant life cycle, how to prepare them, soil structure and harvesting amongst other things. The project has been funded by the Health and Wellbeing Fund and by Bute Produce.

Sandy Ogilvie, sales and marketing leader for Fyne Futures, said: “Sunday is a key day, as the first day of community planting takes place.

“Eventually it is hoped that Battery Place will see gooseberry, strawberry, blueberry, hazel, chive, marigold, lemon balm, fennel, sage, rosemary and thyme. These edible fruits and herbs will be freely available to everyone to use and share.

“But this Sunday’s planting is not just for those who took part in the training. Whether you have green fingers or not you are welcome to come along and try your hand at planting out. Tools can be provided if you can’t bring your own. There will be coffee/tea available, and a soup at ‘half time’ to keep busy hands warm.

“It takes place between 2pm and 4pm on Sunday, we will be meeting at the bus shelter on Battery Place opposite the boathouse.

Everyone is invited to come along, so get your wellies on and ‘dig’ your trowels out.”