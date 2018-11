On Saturday afternoon the Rothesay and District Pipe Band held a Mini-Tattoo at the Joint Campus in remembrance of 100 years since the end of the First World War.

In the packed school hall, the pipe band were joined by the band Heron Valley, as well as dancers from the Anne McIlroy School of Dance and the Margaret Anne Speirs School of Dance. Councillor Jean Moffat described the occasion as “a humbling, moving and magnificent afternoon”.

Rothesay and District Pipe Band held a Mini-Tattoo at the Joint Campus in remembrance of 100 years since the armistice. Photo by Iain Cochrane.

The Rothesay and District Pipe Band's Mini-Tattoo at the Joint Campus. Jim Bicker, compere. Photo by Iain Cochrane.

Adam Steele, The Lone Piper. Adam shows his commitment to Rothesay and District Pipe Band by travelling from London most weekends to perform with the band. Photo by Iain Cochrane.

