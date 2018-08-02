Pipe band drums up more success

Rothesay Pipe Band are in tune for their best ever year after more success last weekend, at the Scottish Championships in Dumbarton.

The band’s drum corps were crowned grade 4b Scottish Champions and the band was placed fourth overall in the grade. This follows their fifth placed finish at the European Pipe Band Championships in Forres just over a month ago.

Rothesay & District Pipe Band secretary Jane Gillies said: “It was a good day. We had a few people missing, just with all the competitions at the moment and people at work. So we were really pleased as we didn’t expect to get anything. It was a nice surprise.

“We won the Scottish about 15 years ago. But in terms of consistency this has been our best season in a long time, maybe ever. We have picked up a prize at every competition we have been to. We put a lot of work in during the winter and it’s now paying off.”

The band, which has more than 100 members, welcome the Bluebird this Friday to start a busy month, with the Bute Highland Games on August 11, followed by the World Championships in Glasgow, before concluding the competitive season in Cowal.

Jane added: “This is the really busy month of the season. We have got a lot on.

“The Bluebird’s arrival on Friday is a good thing for Bute, it looks like there will be a lot of coverage. It’s nice for the island and nice for the band to be a part of that.

“And we have our fingers crossed for the World Championships at Glasgow Green in three weeks. If we qualify for the finals in the afternoon we would be delighted.

“You just never know what bands will turn up. There are a lot of bands from Ireland, Canada, America and Australia so it’s unknown quantities.”