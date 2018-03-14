Pick up a Wee Box to make a huge difference for Lent appeal

People on Bute are being urged to join SCIAF’s Wee Box, Big Change Lent appeal to raise money for some of the poorest people in the world.

Each year people across Scotland give up a favourite treat such as coffee, chocolate, wine or crisps, put the money they save into a SCIAF Wee Box, and then donate it at Easter to help the charity’s life-changing work.

In 2017, SCIAF volunteers and supporters in Argyll and Bute raised more than £14,000 last year, including £1,822 from Rothesay.

SCIAF’s director Alistair Dutton said: “We’re incredibly grateful to the people of Bute for supporting us over the years. Everything given to SCIAF’s Wee Box Lent appeal means poor families can get the help they need, like good seeds, farming tools, training and small loans, so they can grow food, earn an income, and have a better future.”

To get a Wee Box go to www.sciaf.org.uk or call 0141 354 5555.