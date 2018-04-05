Petition to Westminster

The fight to save the Bute branch of RBS moved on to the House of Commons last week when local MP Brendan O’Hara presented a petition.

The petition to parliament, which was launched by Mr O’Hara in December last year, when Royal Bank of Scotland announced its closure list, has gathered the signatures of several hundred local people.

Mr O’Hara (SNP) said: “As I promised to do, I presented a petition on behalf of the people of Bute.

“Ten years ago the people of this community, along with other UK taxpayers, bailed out RBS to the tune of £50 billon and now without any consultation, they have decided that the Bute branch will close.

“I am genuinely amazed at the number of people who have signed this petition and it only serves to show the strength of feeling that the community has that the Bute branch must remain open for business.

“My thanks to the local community for taking the time to sign the petition and all the businesses and shops that displayed it on their counters.

“They can be assured that I will continue to work with the community to make the case for this bank to remain open for business.

“We are not giving up.”

A Royal Bank of Scotland spokesperson said: “Since 2012 we have seen the way in which people use our Rothesay branch change dramatically, with now 85 per cent of customers already banking in other ways locally. Transactions in our Rothesay branch have reduced by 33 per cent since 2012 with now only 74 customers visiting the branch on a weekly basis.

“We are committed to ensuring our customers and communities are able to continue accessing quality banking services.

“As part of this, our new Community Banker provides customers with personal assistance and support to access our non-cash services.”