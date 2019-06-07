Wemyss Bay Station open day to mark group’s anniversary

Friends of Wemyss Bay Station are marking their 10th anniversary by holding an open day at the station on Saturday, June 22.

Organisations providing displays include ScotRail, Caledonian MacBrayne, the RNLI and Visit Scotland, together with local groups.

Authors Chris Vine (Peter’s Railway) and Geoff Marshall and Vicki Pipe (All the Stations) will be present to meet readers and sign books.

There will be a face-painter and a quiz for children. The station bookshop and gallery run by the Friends will be open, as usual, as will the station cafe and bar. The open day runs from 10.30am-4.30pm and is free of charge.

Head along and admire the Category A listed station, and help the Friends mark their anniversary. Over the last 10 years the Friends have restored the floral displays and enhanced the station in other ways, including the installation of the statue of a wee boy going on holiday.