Trauma training extended

Training for frontline workers to recognise and respond to the signs and impacts of trauma in childhood will be rolled out in three pilot areas, including Argyll and Bute.

The National Trauma Training Programme gives frontline workers – such as police officers, teachers and health visitors – a better understanding of the needs of children and adults who have been affected by traumatic experiences. Already 3,000 workers have been trained and at least 5,000 will have been trained by March 2021.

Argyll and Bute will now share £120,000 of Scottish Government funding with Midlothian and Glasgow to develop bespoke training plans for the programme.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said: “Abuse, neglect and other traumatic experiences, especially in childhood, can have a devastating and long-lasting impact upon people’s lives.

“Frontline workers – who most frequently come into contact with people who have experienced trauma – must be able to respond confidently, with compassion and care.

“Not everyone needs to be an expert, but every interaction is an opportunity to support recovery and prevent re-traumatisation.

“Demand for training has already been very high and that is why these three local pilot schemes will develop the next, more in-depth phase of the training.”