Rothesay Academy’s Summer Celebration Concert takes place next week, with the community invited along to enjoy the music.

The concert starts at 7pm in the main hall on Thursday, June 13. Tickets are £3 for adults and £1 for students and concessions.

Students from S1-6 will be performing alongside primary students from Bute Primary and Rothesay Primary Schools.

The programme includes solo items (songs, piano, xylophone, guitar) a rock band, ukulele group and a singing group.