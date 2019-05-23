Third sector groups in Argyll and Bute invited to meeting

Argyll and Bute Third Sector Interface (TSI) is inviting all third sector organisations who provide health and wellbeing services, to an inaugural meeting of the new adult health and wellbeing third sector group.

The meeting, open to charities, social enterprises and voluntary or community groups, will take place in Inveraray on June 5, with future regular meetings planned.

Kirsteen Murray, chief executive of the TSI, said “Whether you are a community group providing fitness classes for older people, a befriending group, a carers organisation, or a third sector provider of care at home or re-ablement services, or even a national charity supporting people in this area, as long as you work with older or vulnerable adults, you will be most welcome.

“This is an important initiative to ensure that on an ongoing basis the voice of the sector can be heard, and be more strongly reflected in local planning, in service design and in commissioning and procurement.

“These regular meetings will provide opportunities for networking, but they are so much more than that.

“These meetings are about ensuring that on an ongoing basis this important part of the third sector can come together to discuss matters of mutual interest so that the collective voice of the sector can then be more strongly reflected in local planning, in service design, in commissioning and in procurement.”

To book your place, contact laurenmartin@argylltsi.org.uk”