These are the ‘happiest’ and ‘unhappiest’ jobs

If you’ve ever wondered if you’re in a profession deemed to be a ‘happy’ or ‘unhappy’ job, then the roles which make people the happiest and unhappiest have been revealed.

Bark.com surveyed more than 40,000 service professionals across more than 40 sectors on how happy their professions make them. These are the top five happiest and top five unhappiest jobs.

86 per cent of people said they loved their job

1. Landscaper - happy profession

78 per cent of people said they loved their job

2. Dog walker - happy profession

74 per cent of people said they loved their job

3. Counsellor - happy profession

68 per cent of people said they loved their job

4. Wedding Photographer - happy profession

