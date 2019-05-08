SPARC vehicles head to Bute Show to raise awareness of rural crime

A branded tractor and RTV will be heading to the Bute Show as part of a Scottish tour to raise awareness of the impact of rural crime.

The creation of the Valtra T174EA Scottish Partnership Against Rural Crime (SPARC)-branded tractor follows on from the popularity of a similar branded tractor at the Royal Highland Show last year, which was created to raise awareness of the partnership at agricultural shows and to open discussion with the public and those within the agricultural industry.

This year’s tractor is supplied by Hamilton Ross Group in partnership with SPARC and will visit more than 30 agricultural shows across the country. A SPARC-branded RTV has also been created and will also be attending some shows.

SPARC is made up of 16 strategic partners from across the rural community working to combat rural crime, such as livestock worrying, flytipping, heritage crime, equestrian crimes, fuel theft, poaching and agricultural vehicles.

Alan Dron, Rural Crime Co-ordinator for SPARC, said: “A key aspect of SPARC is to build confidence and trust amongst those living, working and enjoying Scotland’s rural communities that any crime related issues affecting them are taken seriously, acted upon and understood.

“Attending agricultural events and shows is just one way SPARC will be engaging with people.

“We are delighted Valtra and the Hamilton Ross Group understand what SPARC is trying to achieve and by working in partnership it is hoped the tractor and RTV provide a focal point that can initiate positive discussion about how others can help reduce opportunities for criminality to occur within the rural communities of Scotland.”

Eric Gardiner, managing director of the Hamilton Ross Group, said: “We are already delighted with the positive response from our partnership with SPARC.

“We hope that the SPARC tractor tour raises awareness of rural crime prevention and the security measures that can be taken to protect farm machinery.”

The tour comes to the Bute Show on August 8.