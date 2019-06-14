Rothesay man Louis accepts new award on behalf of the former second home of the Bute family

A Rothesay man picked up the inaugural Andrew Fairlie hospitality award at the CIS Awards on behalf of Dumfries House, the former second home of the Bute family.

The Ayrshire estate, which was saved for the nation by HRH The Prince of Wales, Duke of Rothesay, 12 years ago, won the award for hospitality excellence created in honour of the late Scottish chef Andrew Fairlie.

Louis MacCallum from Rothesay, collected the award on behalf of Dumfries House from Andrew Fairlie’s widow Kate at a ceremony on May 30.

Through his role as commercial director for The Prince’s Foundation at Dumfries House, Louis led the team to win the award in recognition of their contribution to Scotland’s hospitality industry. Louis said: “To be awarded the inaugural Andrew Fairlie Award for Hospitality Excellent is an honour and all of the staff are incredibly proud of this achievement.

“At Dumfries House, we take great pride in offering excellent hospitality to visitors and members of the local community. Whether it’s their first or 100th visit to the estate, we want them to leave feeling like they’ve had a special experience which they will always remember.”

The 2000 acre estate is the former second home of the Bute family, with their premier residence being Mount Stuart, where Louis, an altar boy while at St Andrews Primary School before studying at Rothesay Academy, served when the family was in residence.

Andrea Nicholas, chairwoman of the advisory board, said: “Andrew was unequivocal about using the word ‘excellence’ in the CIS Awards’ name and only accepting and judging entries which lived up to the term. Dumfries House encapsulates all that.

“It has become a symbol of excellence in hospitality, hosting hundreds of events, as well as in education, training and restoration, and inspiring a new generation to enjoy hospitality and the outdoors.”

Dumfries House remained untouched for 250 years before it was saved in 2007. It now operates as a tourist attraction and education hub , offering young people the opportunity to engage in learning experiences that promote confidence, personal development and training in real life skills. The 2000-acre estate features a restaurant, a cafe and a five-star luxury bed and breakfast, and is available to hire for weddings and other special events throughout the year.