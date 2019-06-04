Rotary Club of Rothesay forced into the bunker for annual golf event

Members of Rotary Club of Rothesay met on the evening of May 30 to contest the annual Putting Competition to win the prestigious ‘Claret Mug’.

This is usually played on the Rothesay Esplanade Putting Green amid palm trees and beautifully manicured flower beds. However, heavy rain meant the putting had to be cancelled and Plan B was rolled out.

This comprised a Golfing Trivia Quiz at the adjacent Victoria Hotel.

Quizmaster Rotarian Ronnie Falconer had laid out a course of 18 ‘holes’ each comprising a golf or putting related question. Clues for the answers were in the names of the holes, for example, ‘Easy Peasy’ for Where is the home of golf?- St Andrews, or What are the Majors? - ‘Braw Foursome’!

The winning team with a score of 55 out of a possible 72 was ‘Under Par’, captained by Phil Twigg supported by vice president Georgeanne Martin, secretary Stewart Shaw and treasurer Roger Connard (in order from left to right in the picture).

Georgeanne had clinched the match with her informed answer which earned bonus points for “Where are the Himalayas?” To which she replied “the home of the St Andrews Ladies Putting Club founded in 1867!”