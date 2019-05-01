Register to vote before it’s too late to take part

There are only a few days left to register to vote to take part in the European Parliamentary Elections.

Voters in Argyll and Bute will join others across the country on May 23 to elect six Members of the European Parliament (MEP) to represent the Scotland region. But, if you want to take part, you must be registered to vote.

The deadline for registration is Tuesday (May 7) – just a few days away.

Registering to vote is quick and easy – you can do it online in five minutes at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote

You can also get a registration form by calling the Electoral Registration Office on 0800 980 0470.

If you want to vote, but can’t get to the polling station on polling day, there’s still time to apply for a postal or proxy vote (where you appoint someone to cast your vote on your behalf).

The deadline for postal vote applications is next Wednesday (May 8), and if you want to apply for a proxy vote you need to do so by May 15. You can find out more about this at www.yourvotematters.co.uk

Some polling stations in Argyll and Bute will change for the European Parliamentary elections. You can find more information, along with details of the candidates standing for election in Scotland, at www.argyll-bute.gov.uk/elections