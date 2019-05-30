Plans lodged to demolish Rothesay flats

Plans have been submitted to council chiefs to demolish eight flats at Columshill Higher Terrace in Rothesay.

The four blocks of post-war ‘cottage flats’, all even-numbered from 2 to 16, are earmarked for removal by Argyll Community Housing Association (ACHA).

Low demand has been cited as the reason for the proposed demolition, with future use of the land still to be determined if ACHA’s application gets the go-ahead.

The planning department of Argyll and Bute Council will now consider the proposals, with a decision expected by the middle of June. However, the council has advised that if no decision is made, the demolition can proceed with the details submitted in the prior notification.

The housing association said in a statement: “ACHA have assessed various strategies for dealing with low demand for properties in specific areas.

“Following strategic assessment and local consultations, it was decided that this block of flats should be demolished.

“The low likelihood of increased demand for these types of properties in this area in the short or medium term means that mothballing the building would provide no benefit and would eventually be detrimental to the local area.

“The configuration of the building and its location prevent a feasible re-use of the existing building structure.

“Following an options appraisal it was decided that full demolition of the building would be the most practical option. The land will be retained by ACHA whilst its long-term use is considered.”

The report also states that no evidence of significant previous buildings on the site has been discovered, but full survey work would be carried out prior to the demolition if it is given the go-ahead.