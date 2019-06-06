Partnership signs up to care charter

Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) is the first HSCP in Scotland to sign-up to the Technology Enabled Care (TEC) Housing Charter.

The TEC Housing Charter has been developed as part of the TEC Ready Programme funded by the Scottish Government. By signing up to the charter, the HSCP is supporting the delivery of the use of digital TEC housing solutions across Argyll and Bute to support people to live independently in their own homes for as long as possible.

Argyll and Bute TEC services use different systems and services such as home and mobile health monitoring and Telecare (alarms, devices and sensors) connecting people directly to health and social care service providers.

Joanna Macdonald, Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership, chief officer, said: “The charter is a great outcome for people living in Argyll and Bute. Innovative TEC services and equipment are continuously being improved to shape the housing solutions of the future to care and support people of all ages. The charter highlights ways in which TEC is essential to improve people’s lives and supports them to live independently in their own homes.”

For more information go to www.argyll-bute.gov.uk/social-care-and-health/argyll-and-bute-telecare-service, email enquiries@argyll-bute.gov.uk or call 01546 -605512.