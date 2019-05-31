New service to help most vulnerable

The council is to introduce a new improved advice service on July 1, aimed directly at helping the most vulnerable people in our communities.

The service builds upon the existing advice services which are available from a wide range of local and national agencies or third sector organisations, and introduces a range of improvements which will reinforce this partnership working to ensure that those seeking advice will be able to access appropriate services.

Councillor Robin Currie, policy lead for communities, housing and gaelic, said: “We want an Argyll and Bute where no-one lives in poverty. Our anti-poverty strategy states that by acting locally, and in partnership, we can make a real difference.

“When designing the new service, we had to find a model that would meet a growing need for advice, while acknowledging that council funding is tight.

“To come up with the best possible services, we looked at what is successful in other areas, and consulted with stakeholders and clients.

“We are confident that what we have delivered is sustainable and will target our resources where they are needed most – at people in the most vulnerable situations.”

For more information on the improved service, go to www.argyll-bute.gov.uk/advice-services.