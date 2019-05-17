MSP urges veterans to pick up guide

Michael Russell MSP is urging older veterans to pick up a guide produced to raise awareness about the need to act swiftly if they are having hearing or sight problems.

The MSP for Argyll and Bute welcomed the collaboration by Age Scotland, Action on Hearing Loss Scotland and Scottish War Blinded to produce the Combating Sight and Hearing Loss guide which advises veterans with sight or hearing loss how to get help and support. Action on Hearing Loss Scotland’s Hearing Forces project, Age Scotland and Scottish War Blinded are members of Unforgotten Forces which is a partnership of 16 organisations, led by Poppyscotland, delivering enhanced services for older veterans.

Mr Russell said: “I’m delighted to discover that three of the leading charities in the Unforgotten Forces consortium have worked together to produce a very informative guide, which is helping veterans aged 65 or over about the signs of sight or hearing loss and where they can go to seek support.

“I encourage older veterans in Argyll and Bute to obtain a copy and find out about the range of life-enhancing services and support that is available for those affected by hearing loss or sight loss in everyday life.”

Teri Devine, director of action on Hearing Loss Scotland, said: “We appreciate Michael Russell MSP’s backing for the new guide as well as our Hearing Forces service through which we aim to inform and support older veterans about how they can start benefiting from using hearing aids and assistive technology to follow conversations with family or friends more clearly.”

To get a free copy of Unforgotten Forces’s Combating Sight and Hearing Loss guide, call the Age Scotland Helpline on telephone: 0800 12 44 222 or download from www.actiononhearingloss.org.uk/Combat.